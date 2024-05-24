Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Conducts GPS Jamming Attack for Second Day

Written: 2024-05-30 09:58:27Updated: 2024-05-30 11:02:52

N. Korea Conducts GPS Jamming Attack for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly attempted to disrupt GPS signals for a second straight day near the de facto inter-Korean sea border, the Northern Limit Line(NLL) in the Yellow Sea. 

According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the military has been detecting GPS jamming signals since around 7:50 a.m. Thursday on the country's northwestern islands near the maritime border.

A military official said that the disruptions have not impacted the military’s operations. 

The military said that it is operating a system to detect North Korea's GPS jamming attacks, and also maintaining a response posture while sharing information in real time with related organizations such as the ministries of science, infrastructure, oceans and the Korea Coast Guard.

North Korea also conducted a similar GPS jamming attack early on Wednesday near the maritime border after sending balloons carrying bags of trash and excrement into South Korea Tuesday night.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >