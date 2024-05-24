N. Korea Conducts GPS Jamming Attack for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly attempted to disrupt GPS signals for a second straight day near the de facto inter-Korean sea border, the Northern Limit Line(NLL) in the Yellow Sea.According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the military has been detecting GPS jamming signals since around 7:50 a.m. Thursday on the country's northwestern islands near the maritime border.A military official said that the disruptions have not impacted the military’s operations.The military said that it is operating a system to detect North Korea's GPS jamming attacks, and also maintaining a response posture while sharing information in real time with related organizations such as the ministries of science, infrastructure, oceans and the Korea Coast Guard.North Korea also conducted a similar GPS jamming attack early on Wednesday near the maritime border after sending balloons carrying bags of trash and excrement into South Korea Tuesday night.