Leaders of S. Korea, UAE Adopt Joint Statement during UAE President's State Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and the United Arab Emirates adopted a joint statement on Thursday on the occasion of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s state visit to Seoul.In the statement, President Yoon Suk Yeol and the UAE president commended the official signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement(CEPA) during Mohamed’s two-day state visit.Recognizing the mutual benefits and the significant growth opportunities that the CEPA brings to the UAE and South Korea, the two leaders vowed to expand mutual investments in the countries’ economies and in other regions of importance.The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to invest 30 billion dollars in South Korea.The joint statement also stated that UAE entities are currently exploring investment opportunities in excess of six billion dollars through the UAE-Korea Sovereign Investment Partnership.In addition, the two leaders urged North Korea to resume dialogue with relevant parties, to prioritize diplomatic solutions, and to abandon its nuclear weapons in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner to bring peace and security to the Korean Peninsula.