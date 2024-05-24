US Condemns N. Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch

Photo : KBS News

The United States has condemned North Korea’s latest launch of short-range ballistic missiles and urged the regime to refrain from further provocations.A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department issued the position on Thursday when asked about the North’s launch of around ten short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday morning.The official called on Pyongyang to refrain from provocative actions and return to diplomacy.The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that it is aware of the North’s ballistic missile launch and is consulting closely with South Korea and Japan as well as other regional allies and partners.The command said the U.S. condemns these actions and calls on the North to refrain from further unlawful and destabilizing acts, while reaffirming the U.S. ironclad commitments to the defense of South Korea and Japan.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military detected around ten projectiles, presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles, fired from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 6:14 a.m.