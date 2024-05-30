S. Korea, US, Japan Discuss Coordination after Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

Top nuclear envoys from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have discussed trilateral cooperation in light of North Korea's latest round of short-range ballistic missile launches.Seoul's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Lee Jun-il, director-general of the Korean Peninsula policy bureau, shared South Korea’s assessment of the North's latest provocation in a phone conversation with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Jung Pak and Yukiya Hamamoto.The envoys condemned Pyongyang's ballistic missile launch as a clear violation of UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions, and a serious threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the international community.They agreed to thoroughly prepare for additional provocations by the North and continue close coordination with the international community to ensure a stern response based on the ironclad South Korea-U.S. alliance and the trilateral security cooperation also involving Japan.The South Korean envoy called for preparation for various types of provocations from the North, referring to its recent sending of balloons carrying garbage into South Korea and its GPS jamming attacks.