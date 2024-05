Photo : KBS News

One in ten households in Seoul has a pet dog, with figures showing a total of 612-thousand dogs living in the capital.According to a report released by the Seoul Digital Foundation on Thursday, Seoul accounted for 17-point-five percent of the three-point-five million registered dogs nationwide.Maltese, poodles, mixed breeds, Pomeranians and Shih Tzus were the top five most popular breeds, accounting for 62-point-four of the total figure.Among individual districts in Seoul, Gangnam had the highest number of pet dogs followed by Songpa District and Gangseo District.With the growing number of pet dogs in the city, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon is pursuing multi-faceted policies such as expanding dog schools and adoption centers for abandoned animals, while deploying specialized animal protection investigators within the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.