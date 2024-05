Photo : YONHAP News

The state-run King Sejong Institute Foundation overseeing Korean language education abroad has launched a comprehensive mobile app designed to assist foreigners seeking to learn the Korean language.According to the foundation on Thursday, the app called "King Sejong Institute in Your Hands" is an integration of existing apps on enhancing vocabulary, grammar and speaking abilities based on its basic educational program.Some of the services include audio files, analysis of recorded speaking and writing practice. Users can also create their own vocabulary list and receive feedback on their pronunciation.The program is divided into elementary and intermediate levels, allowing users to assess their academic achievement.The foundation plans to introduce advanced-level contents as well as link the program with an artificial intelligence(AI)-based app.