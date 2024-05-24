Medical Schools to Select Additional 1,497 Students for 2025 Academic Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical universities in the country will admit an additional one-thousand-497 new students for the 2025 academic year, reflecting the government's expansion of the medical school admission quota.According to the education ministry and the Korean Council for University Education on Thursday, 39 schools plan to select a total number of four-thousand-610 students, of which one-thousand-326, or 28-point-eight percent, will be admitted to schools in the capital region.When including CHA University, which is not subject to the Council's admissions approval, the expanded quota rises to four-thousand-695.The 39 schools are expected to select 67-point-six percent of new students based on their academic portfolio, including extracurricular activities, and another 32-point-four percent based on the results of the national college entrance exam.In light of the government’s increased focus on fostering talent in different regions, most of the extra admission spots were allocated to schools outside the capital area, resulting in admissions for regional talent to increase from 888 to one-thousand-913.