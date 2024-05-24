Menu Content

Court Orders SK Chief to Pay 1.38 Trillion Won in Property Division to Estranged Wife

Written: 2024-05-30 16:03:27Updated: 2024-05-30 17:44:35

Photo : YONHAP News

An appeals court has ordered SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won to pay more than one-point-three trillion won, or over 942 million U.S. dollars, in property division to his estranged wife Roh So-yeong.

In Chey and Roh's ongoing divorce proceedings, the Seoul High Court on Thursday ruled that the SK chairman must also pay two billion won or over one-point-four million U.S. dollars in alimony.

In explaining the astronomical property split, the court said it recognized Roh had made significant contributions to SK Group's expansion as her father, former President Roh Tae-woo, provided what it called "intangible assistance" to the conglomerate's successful corporate management. 

While increasing the district court's alimony amount 20-fold, the court stated that Roh suffered mental distress from the breakdown of their marriage, ultimately ruling in favor of the chairman's estranged wife.

Chey and Roh married in 1988 and have three children. 

The latest ruling on the property division is the largest in Korean history.
