Photo : YONHAP News

Representatives from 48 nations will attend the Korea-Africa Summit chaired by President Yoon Suk Yeol on June 4 and 5.According to the first deputy director of the National Security Office Kim Tae-hyo on Thursday, out of 55 African countries, 48 that can be invited have accepted the invitation.Among them, the heads of state, including kings and presidents, from 25 nations attending the event will hold a bilateral summit with President Yoon on the sidelines.The 2024 Korea-African Business Summit hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and organized by the Korea International Trade Association(KITA) will also be held on June 5.The top office said the Korea-Africa Summit marks the largest multilateral summit since the inauguration of the Yoon administration and the first summit hosted by South Korea with the African nations.