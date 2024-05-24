S. Korea, UAE Sign MOU on Enhancing Bilateral Cultural Cooperation

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United Arab Emirates(UAE) have signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) on enhancing bilateral cultural cooperation.According to Seoul's culture ministry on Thursday, the MOU was signed the previous day as President Yoon Suk Yeol held summit talks with visiting UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.The ministry plans to host a "Korea Season" cultural festival in Abu Dhabi in November, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Music and Art Foundation(ADMAF) and Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi.Among various cultural and educational programs, the Korea National Contemporary Dance Company is set to perform during the festival, while the National Folk Museum of Korea holds an exhibit for children.Also in November, the "K-Tourism Roadshow" will open in Dubai, followed by the opening of the "Korea 360" exhibit hall displaying Korean beauty and food products, as well as Korean cultural contents.