Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) will hold candlelight vigils at six locations in the nation on Thursday to protest the government’s plan to expand medical schools’ admissions quota.Association members in Seoul and surrounding areas will gather at the Daehan Gate of Deoksu Palace at 9 p.m.Candlelit rallies will also be held around the same time in Busan, Daegu, Daejeon and the Jeolla provinces.With such demonstrations, the doctors’ group is expected to combine forces again to protest the government’s plan as the education ministry is taking steps to expand the admissions quota of medical schools.An official of the health ministry said the government is keeping a close eye on the situation, including the possibility of doctors unveiling plans to stage a walkout.