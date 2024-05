Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says South Korea will send a mission to the moon by 2032 and to Mars by 2045.Yoon on Thursday reaffirmed his space plans during the opening ceremony of the Korea AeroSpace Administration, or KASA, promising to increase related budgets to one-point-five trillion won, or over one billion U.S. dollars, by 2027.While introducing the "Gwanggaeto the Great Space Project," Yoon said the government will attract one-hundred trillion won worth of related investments and also pledged policy support measures to foster South Korea's space industry.The government introduced its space exploration plans in 2022, seeking to land a domestically-developed spacecraft on the moon by 2032 and Mars by 2045.The Yoon administration launched KASA on May 27 this year, designating the day "Aeronautics and Space Day."