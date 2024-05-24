Real Wages Drop 1.7% Drop in Q1 Due to Rise in Consumer Prices

Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that real wages in South Korea slipped one-point-seven percent in the first quarter compared to the same period last year after consumer prices rose in March.According to the labor ministry’s survey of businesses’ workforce released on Thursday, a worker’s average monthly salary stood at roughly four million won, or around 29-hundred U.S. dollars, as of March. That's up two-point-nine percent in the nominal wage from the same period last year.In terms of real wages, which are adjusted for inflation, a worker’s monthly salary was found to have slipped point-two percent to around three-and-a-half million won during the same period due to a three-point-one percent rise in consumer prices in March. That's around two-thousand-557 U.S. dollars.Calculated by subtracting inflation from nominal wages, real wages for the first quarter witnessed a one-point-seven percent drop from the same period last year to some three-point-seven million won, or around 27-hundred U.S. dollars.The survey also found that a worker's average working hours per month stood at 154-point-eight hours in the first three months of the year, or two-point-eight hours less than the same period last year.