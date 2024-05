Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has ruled that enforcement ordinance revisions separating the collection of licensing fees for the Korea Broadcasting System(KBS) and the Education Broadcasting System(EBS) from household electricity bills does not violate the Constitution.The court issued the ruling Thursday, rejecting the complaint filed by KBS last July over an article in the Cabinet-approved ordinance revisions that provided the basis to separate the collection of its licensing fees from electricity bills.The court said it assessed that the said article does not violate the freedom of the claimant’s broadcasting operations.In the complaint, KBS claimed that the said article will threaten the financial stability of public broadcasters.