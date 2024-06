Photo : YONHAP News

Industrial output rebounded in April following a sharp fall the previous month.According to data from Statistics Korea on Friday, the index of the nation’s overall industrial production rose one-point-one percent from a month earlier to mark 113-point-eight in April.The index rebounded from a sharp fall of two-point-three percent in March, the first fall in five months since last October.Production in the overall mining and manufacturing sector increased two-point-two percent in April from a month earlier.Facility investments decreased zero-point-two percent month-on-month in April.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, also declined one-point-two percent in April from the previous month.