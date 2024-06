Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly attempted to disrupt GPS signals for a third straight day near the de facto inter-Korean sea border, the Northern Limit Line(NLL) in the Yellow Sea.According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the military detected GPS jamming signals at around 8 a.m. Friday on the country's northwestern islands near the maritime border.A military official said that the disruptions have not impacted the military’s operations.Authorities, however, are receiving reports of glitches in the navigation systems of fishing boats and passenger ships traveling to and from Incheon.According to the Ministry of Science and ICT, the North staged three rounds of GPS jamming attacks on Wednesday and two on Thursday, prompting a total of 780 reports of technical glitches.