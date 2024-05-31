JCS: N. Korea May Fly Additional Balloons Carrying Trash amid Northerly Wind Forecast for Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid a forecast for northerly winds on Saturday, the South Korean military said North Korea could fly additional balloons carrying trash across the inter-Korean border.An official at Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Friday that as the North gave notice of its plans before sending a large number of balloons earlier this week, it is possible they will release more. However, the military has yet to detect any such activities.The official said the military is keeping tabs over the situation and should additional balloons cross the border, it will place priority on seeking measures to protect public safety through cooperation with relevant ministries and agencies.The military advised people to be careful of falling objects if any such balloons are released again and to report any sightings to the authorities.In response to criticism over the military's passivity in simply collecting the balloons from ground, the official said the military is capable and is prepared to take a stronger action, but that it may be too rash to respond immediately.