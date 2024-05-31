Menu Content

Yoon Begins Relay Diplomacy with Africa by Holding Summit with Sierra Leone President

Written: 2024-05-31 13:15:47Updated: 2024-05-31 14:29:49

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday began his relay diplomacy with African countries ahead of next week's Korea-Africa Summit by holding talks with the visiting Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio.

During the leaders' second one-on-one meeting since last September, when they met on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) regarding a Trade and Investment Promotion Framework(TIPF).

The South Korean presidential office expected the MOU to help the two sides enhance cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture and education, and contribute toward the fulfillment of Sierra Leone's mid-term national development plan.

The leaders agreed to enhance Sierra Leone's agricultural productivity and food security through the "K-rice belt" project, through which South Korea will provide support in improving high-yield rice varieties, as well as helping with supplying seeds and offering technical education.

They also agreed to bolster cooperation at the UN Security Council(UNSC) regarding the implementation of sanctions against North Korea and the regime's human rights abuses.

Yoon is scheduled to meet with leaders from around 25 African countries from Friday through next Wednesday, as part of Seoul's push to strengthen strategic cooperation with nations in the Global South.
