Major Traffic Congestion Expected on Saturday in Central Seoul due to Queer Festival, Marine Report Probe Rally

Photo : YONHAP News

Major traffic congestion is expected in central Seoul on the weekend during a planned queer festival and large-scale rally calling for a special counsel investigation into a military report on the death of a Marine last year.Organizers of the 25th Seoul Queer Culture Festival earlier announced that the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday between Jonggak and Euljiro 1(il)-ga and the Seoul Queer Parade will start at 4 p.m. in the Jongno area before heading toward Toegyero.Groups opposing the festival are also expected to hold a rally in the Sejongdaero area, before marching towards Tongilro.Liberal parties including the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, are set to stage a rally between Seoul Station and Sungnyemun from 3 to 5 p.m., calling for the special counsel probe.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Friday that it plans to maintain traffic flow for intra-city buses and other vehicles and open variable lanes near the rallies and parade routes.While 190 traffic police will be dispatched to direct drivers to make detours, the Seoul police advised the public to use public transportation in the area and to check traffic information ahead of time.