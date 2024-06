Photo : YONHAP News

Aviation security level will be raised at international terminals of Incheon and Gimpo airports ahead of next week's Korea-Africa Summit in Seoul.According to Incheon International Airport Corporation, it will raise the security level from 12:00 a.m. Saturday to 12:00 a.m. next Friday from the current second-lowest level, "attention," by a notch to "caution" on the five-tier scale.The Korea Airports Corporation will make the same adjustment for Gimpo International Airport's international terminal for the same period.Under "caution," stricter rules will apply during security screening and departure procedures, likely leading to longer wait times.Travelers are advised to double-check before departure to ensure they are not carrying any dangerous items such as knives or live ammunition, and to make sure carry-on luggage contains no more than 100 milliliters of liquid or gel.