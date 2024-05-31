US Strongly Condemns N. Korea's Spy Satellite, Ballistic Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States strongly condemned North Korea's recent failed launch of a spy satellite and firings of ballistic missiles.In a statement on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the U.S. condemns in the strongest possible terms the North's recent launches using ballistic missile technology, adding that they are in direct violation of multiple UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.The spokesperson said Pyongyang's actions will only intensify its isolation as it undermines stability and security on the Korean Peninsula.He emphasized the U.S. will continue to work closely with the international community to disrupt the North's illicit revenue generation, which supports its UN-prohibited weapons programs through the exploitation of overseas workers and malicious cyber activities.Calling on all countries to fully implement UNSC resolutions that prohibit the North from acquiring technologies and materials to advance its nuclear and missile programs, the spokesperson urged the regime to immediately cease all activities that violate them, and to accept a proposal for engagement.