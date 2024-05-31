Medical Professors to File Civil Suit against Heads of Universities Participating in Expansion of Admissions Quota

Photo : YONHAP News

A group representing the nation’s medical professors has unveiled plans to file a civil suit next year against the presidents of universities that will admit additional new students for the 2025 academic year in line with the government's medical school admissions quota expansion.The head of the Medical Professors Association of Korea(MPAK), Kim Chang-soo, disclosed the decision on Friday during a symposium held in Seoul.He said the association, which comprises professors of the nation’s 40 medical schools, will claim indemnity against the presidents of universities that plan to admit more students to their medical schools and eventually have such schools go bankrupt.Kim stressed the association intends to push forward with the plan for three years.He also said MPAK will seek ways to separate duties related to education and research from the tasks of physicians in contracts that medical professors sign with universities as part of efforts to guarantee the legal status of professors and to secure their legitimacy when they take part in demonstrations or strikes.