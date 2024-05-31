Gov't Unveils Working Draft of 11th Basic Plan for Electricity Supply and Demand

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to build up to three nuclear power plants and one small modular reactor(SMR) in the next 15 years to meet electricity demand.The committee tasked with devising related plans revealed the schemes in the working draft of the government's 11th Basic Plan for Electricity Supply and Demand which will be applied through 2038.The committee estimated that the nation would need facilities that can generate 157-point-eight gigawatts of electricity as it forecast that demand for electricity will reach up to 129-point-three gigawatts in 2038.As electricity demand at semiconductor production facilities and data centers is expected to jump more than twofold by 2030 compared to 2023 due to the impact of artificial intelligence, the government is planning to cover ten-point-six gigawatts of electricity with the extra facilities.It plans to make up for the remaining 147-point-two gigawatts of electricity with renewable energy and existing nuclear power plants and thermal power plants.The government plans to operate the additional power plants after 2037 and the SMR from 2035.The 11th Basic Plan for Electricity Supply and Demand will be finalized following consultations with related ministries and a report given to parliament.