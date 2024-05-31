ADOR CEO Extends Olive Branch to HYBE

Photo : YONHAP News

Entertainment management agency ADOR’s CEO Min Hee-jin has extended an olive branch to the agency’s parent company HYBE, saying she hopes to find a compromise.In a news conference held in Seoul on Friday, Min said that with NewJeans she accomplished in two years what would take most boy groups seven years to achieve, adding that such an act can hardly be regarded as “betrayal,” a reference to the allegation that HYBE leveled at Min.Her comments came a day after the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of her injunction to prevent HYBE from exercising its voting rights at a shareholders’ meeting, where the company was expected to replace Min as CEO over an alleged breach of trust. With the ruling, Min will retain her post at ADOR.Friday’s press conference was Min’s second such event since April 25 when she gathered reporters to talk about her dispute with HYBE.Min said she can’t help but ask what the dispute is all about and will consider what direction will be better for all, adding that she’s relieved that her name has been cleared.