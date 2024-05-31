Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

S. Korea, US, Japan Jointly Condemn N. Korea's Use of Ballistic Missile Technology

Written: 2024-06-01 12:21:59Updated: 2024-06-01 19:14:54

S. Korea, US, Japan Jointly Condemn N. Korea's Use of Ballistic Missile Technology

Photo : KBS News

Vice foreign ministers from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan on Friday jointly condemned all acts that undermine security, including North Korea's satellite launch.

The condemnation came during a trilateral meeting between first vice foreign minister Kim Hong-kyun, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Japanese vice foreign minister Masataka Okano at a location near Washington D.C.

The three sides issued a joint statement that reaffirmed the importance of trilateral cooperation in addressing the most difficult challenges at hand, stressing their partnership is essential to the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific.

The vice ministers shared concerns about the North's increasingly destabilizing rhetoric and actions, denouncing the regime's recent launches using ballistic missile technology, including a so-called "military reconnaissance satellite."

They reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, calling on the North to engage in substantive dialogue without preconditions.
 
The vice ministers also shared concerns about deepening cooperation between North Korea and Russia, including arms transfers in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, while opposing any unilateral attempt to change the status quo in the waters of the Indo-Pacific, in apparent reference to China.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >