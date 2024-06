Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has continued GPS jamming attacks against South Korea for the fourth consecutive day in waters near the Northern Limit Line, the de facto western maritime border.According to the South Korean military on Saturday, GPS jamming signals were detected from the northwestern border islands at around 6 a.m.The South's military operations have not been hindered by the jamming attacks, however, some errors have been reported from navigation systems on civilian passenger ships and fishing boats operating in the area.Pyongyang began conducting the GPS attacks on Wednesday, a day after it sent balloons carrying trash south of the border.The regime has also been carrying out military provocations following Monday's failed launch of a military spy satellite, such as the firing of super-large multiple rocket launchers on Thursday.