Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Defense Minister Strongly Denounces N. Korea's Flying of Trash-Carrying Balloons

Written: 2024-06-01 14:36:55Updated: 2024-06-01 19:12:15

Defense Minister Strongly Denounces N. Korea's Flying of Trash-Carrying Balloons

Photo : KBS News

Defense Minister Shin Won-sik has strongly denounced North Korea's flying of trash-carrying balloons towards South Korea, calling it a clear and grave violation of the Armistice Agreement.

Speaking at the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday, Shin referred to the North's balloon activity as a "shameful and vulgar act" beyond the realm of imagination by a normal state. 

Shin also criticized Pyongyang for launching a rocket using UN-banned ballistic missile technology, claiming it to be a reconnaissance satellite, as it continues to advance its nuclear and missile capabilities despite the international community's strong opposition. 

He said the North's indiscriminate nuclear and missile development program is a prevailing threat that can strike all the countries in attendance, urging the international community to faithfully fulfill UN Security Council resolutions regarding the regime.

The minister emphasized that the North's complete denuclearization through protection of the global nonproliferation regime is an indispensable step for stability on the Korean Peninsula and around the world.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >