Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) staged a large-scale rally in central Seoul on Saturday, calling for the enactment of a president-vetoed bill on a special counsel investigation into a military report on the death of a Marine last year.The DP leadership, including party chief Lee Jae-myung, and representatives attended the rally denouncing the Yoon Suk Yeol administration near Seoul Station.At a Supreme Council meeting on Friday, Lee said his party had decided on rallying in the streets as efforts inside the National Assembly were being made in vain.The DP participated in a similar rally last Saturday alongside minor opposition parties and civic groups. It also re-tabled the bill with top priority upon the start of the 22nd Assembly on Thursday.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) issued a statement criticizing the opposition bloc for neglecting the public's livelihoods by staging the rally.