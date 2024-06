Photo : KBS News

K-pop girl group NewJeans has landed a spot in Billboard's list of "21 Under 21" most innovative and influential young artists in the music industry.The five-member group is the only K-pop act to make the annual list announced on Friday.Billboard selects artists in consideration of album and track sales, streaming volume, social media impressions, radio/TV audiences reached, career trajectory and overall impact in the industry.Billboard said NewJeans has established a singular presence in K-pop since debuting just two years ago, topping the Billboard 200 albums chart with its second EP titled "Get Up" last year. Five of the group's singles, including "Ditto" and "Super Shy" were on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.Earlier this year, NewJeans was named Billboard's Women in Music Group of the Year.Their latest release "How Sweet" is currently topping the streaming charts at home and abroad.