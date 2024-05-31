More Than 1 in 5 Dual-Income Families in Seoul Report Experiencing Depression

Photo : YONHAP News

More than one-fifth of dual-income families in Seoul have reported experiencing depression.Such a finding was part of data based on surveys and analysis by The Seoul Institute involving 555 dual-income parents in Seoul with children aged up to nine years.Twenty-three-point-six percent of the respondents in a 2023 survey about parenting said they had felt depressed, while 20-point-eight percent and 15-point-eight percent mentioned insomnia and anxiety, respectively. Eight-point-six percent of respondents said they have had suicidal thoughts.The institute said the rate of such feelings rose alongside increased child-rearing responsibilities among working mothers. Working mothers only had an average one-point-four hours a day for personal activity or rest, while working fathers had an average one-point-five hours per day.Meanwhile, a survey conducted in 2022 showed that 15-point-eight percent of single men and women in Seoul considered to be in their marrying age said they had no plans to get married.