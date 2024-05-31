Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

More Than 1 in 5 Dual-Income Families in Seoul Report Experiencing Depression

Written: 2024-06-01 15:58:08Updated: 2024-06-01 16:33:56

More Than 1 in 5 Dual-Income Families in Seoul Report Experiencing Depression

Photo : YONHAP News

More than one-fifth of dual-income families in Seoul have reported experiencing depression.

Such a finding was part of data based on surveys and analysis by The Seoul Institute involving 555 dual-income parents in Seoul with children aged up to nine years.

Twenty-three-point-six percent of the respondents in a 2023 survey about parenting said they had felt depressed, while 20-point-eight percent and 15-point-eight percent mentioned insomnia and anxiety, respectively. Eight-point-six percent of respondents said they have had suicidal thoughts.

The institute said the rate of such feelings rose alongside increased child-rearing responsibilities among working mothers. Working mothers only had an average one-point-four hours a day for personal activity or rest, while working fathers had an average one-point-five hours per day.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted in 2022 showed that 15-point-eight percent of single men and women in Seoul considered to be in their marrying age said they had no plans to get married.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >