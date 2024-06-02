JCS: N. Korea Sent over 600 Balloons Carrying Trash to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly sent over 600 balloons filled with trash to South Korea since Saturday.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Sunday that North Korea sent more than 600 balloons across the border overnight, advising anyone who finds such balloons not to touch them and to report their findings to the nearest military base or police station.The number is more than double the figure of some 260 balloons that were sent to the South on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.The JCS said that the latest balloons contained cigarette butts, paper and plastic bags, similar to the content of the balloons sent earlier last week.The second wave of balloons came three days after Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said that the balloons sent on Wednesday were in retaliation for the anti-North Korean leaflets defectors in the South had sent across the border for years. She added that South Korea will have to continue to pick up "sincere presents" from the North.