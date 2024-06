Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential National Security Council (NSC) is set to convene a meeting on Sunday after North Korea sent over 600 balloons filled with trash across the border into South Korea overnight.According to the top office, National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin will preside over the NSC standing committee meeting set for Sunday afternoon.It would be the first NSC meeting to be convened to discuss responses to trash-carrying balloons sent by the North.The previous NSC was held last Monday after North Korea's failed attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite.North Korea sent 600 trash-carrying balloons across the border from around 8 p.m. Saturday, three days after the first launch on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.The Joint Chiefs of Staff said that about 600 balloons were detected in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province as of Sunday morning.