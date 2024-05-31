Menu Content

Domestic

No. of Maternity Clinics Delivering Babies Plunges 34% over Past Decade

Written: 2024-06-02 13:57:18Updated: 2024-06-02 17:13:55

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of obstetrics and gynecology clinics in the country that can deliver babies has plunged by over 30 percent over the past decade.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Sunday, there were 463 obstetrics and gynecology clinics providing childbirth at the end of last year, down 34-point-four percent from 706 in 2013.

The government attributed the plunge to increased operating costs due to a decrease in the number of newborns and worsening working conditions due to the risk of medical accidents.

As of last December, deliveries were not available in 72 out of 250 cities, counties and districts nationwide due to a lack of obstetrics and gynecology clinics in 22 of them and delivery rooms in 50 others. 

In order to improve and maintain childbirth infrastructure, the government has been implementing a project since 2011 to select vulnerable areas for childbirth and provide financial support so that obstetrics and gynecology departments can be established and operated in those areas.
