Police Receive over 500 Reports on Trash-Carrying Balloons Sent by N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have received more than 500 reports nationwide in relation to trash-carrying balloons sent by North Korea into South Korea over the weekend.According to the Korean National Police Agency on Sunday, its 112 emergency call center received a total of 514 calls regarding the balloons during a period of eight hours, from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.About 300 calls were reports of those who found the balloons, while 219 inquired about the government's emergency disaster text alerts on the balloons, with most of the calls coming from Yangcheon, Yeongdeungpo and Mapo districts in western Seoul.At around 9 p.m. on Saturday, North Korean propaganda leaflets were found at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul. The leaflets are presumed to have flown into the South in one of the balloons sent by the North.The police also received reports about the balloons from residents in Gyeonggi and Incheon in the capital region, as well as Hongcheon and Wonju in Gangwon Province and Yecheon and Andong in North Gyeongsang Province.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Sunday that North Korea sent more than 600 balloons across the border overnight.