S. Korea Vows ‘Unbearable Measures’ against N. Korea over Trash Balloons

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said “unbearable” measures will be taken against North Korea in reaction to its trash-laden balloon launches.National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin announced the decision in a press briefing after chairing a National Security Council meeting on Sunday afternoon.Chang warned of strong countermeasures against North Korea as he condemned the regime's balloon launches and GPS signal jamming as “absurd, irrational acts of provocation” that a normal country can’t imagine.He said that North Korea is aiming to cause public anxiety and chaos in South Korea, and warned the North not to send trash-carrying ballons and stop its GPS jamming attacks.Regarding the warning of “unbearable measures,” a senior official at the top office told reporters that the government will not rule out the possibility of restarting propaganda campaigns via loudspeakers on the border with North Korea.The official said Seoul will not hesitate any longer and take immediate, necessary steps to implement the unbearable measures against the North.