Yoon Holds Talks with African Leaders ahead of S. Korea-Africa Summit

Photo : KBS

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a series of summit talks with the leaders of African countries on Sunday ahead of the South Korea-Africa Summit.President Yoon met with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan for bilateral talks over lunch at the presidential office, with the two nations signing a memorandum of understanding for cooperation on a stable supply of critical minerals.Yoon said he hoped the two nations will conclude the economic partnership agreement as soon as possible, for which the two sides have launched negotiations, while the Tanzanian president expressed hope that more South Korean companies will participate in his country's development projects.President Yoon also held a dinner for Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed Ali on Sunday to discuss cooperation between the two nations.The South Korea-Africa Summit is set to open in Seoul on Tuesday for a two-day run, bringing together delegations from 48 African countries.President Yoon, who will chair the inaugural summit, will also hold summit talks with the leaders of 25 of those countries.