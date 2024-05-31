Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea, US, Japan to Launch 'Freedom Edge' Exercise

Written: 2024-06-03 09:44:15Updated: 2024-06-03 13:39:27

S. Korea, US, Japan to Launch 'Freedom Edge' Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan have agreed to launch a new trilateral multidomain exercise named Freedom Edge this summer.

According to Seoul’s defense ministry, defense minister Shin Won-sik and his American and Japanese counterparts, Lloyd Austin and Minoru Kihara, reached the agreement Sunday during their talks held on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. 

The Freedom Edge exercise will include various domains, including air, maritime, space and cyberspace.

The exercise takes its name from key bilateral exercises the U.S. holds with its two Asian allies — Freedom Shield with South Korea and Keen Edge with Japan.

The three nations have held joint maritime and air drills, but Freedom Edge would mark the first trilateral multidomain exercise. 

The latest agreement on the new exercise comes after the leaders of the three nations agreed to hold multidomain trilateral defense exercises on a regular basis during their summit talks in August last year. 

The three sides also agreed to establish a trilateral security cooperation framework within this year to institutionalize their three-way defense cooperation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >