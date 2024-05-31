Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Civic Group Says it May Stop Sending Anti-North Leaflets if Kim Jong-un Apologizes for Trash Balloons

Written: 2024-06-03 10:27:05Updated: 2024-06-03 11:00:48

Civic Group Says it May Stop Sending Anti-North Leaflets if Kim Jong-un Apologizes for Trash Balloons

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean defectors’ group in South Korea says it may consider halting sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets to North Korea if North Korean leader Kim Jong-un apologizes for the North’s recent launch of trash-filled balloons. 

Park Sang-hak, head of the Fighters for a Free North Korea(FFNK), issued the position in remarks to local reporters on Monday.

Park reaffirmed that his organization will fly balloons carrying anti-North Korea leaflets again if the wind changes direction from south to north, however, it will consider suspending such moves if Kim offers a sincere apology for dropping trash balloons on the South.
 
In a statement on Sunday, the group urged Kim to immediately apologize to South Koreans, arguing that while it sent words of truth and love, medicine, dollar bills, dramas and music, the North sent the South filth and trash.

The defectors’ group, which has sent balloons carrying anti-North Korea leaflets for years, sent 20 balloons on May 20 carrying 300-thouand such leaflets and two-thousand flash drives containing videos of K-pop and other music.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >