Civic Group Says it May Stop Sending Anti-North Leaflets if Kim Jong-un Apologizes for Trash Balloons

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean defectors’ group in South Korea says it may consider halting sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets to North Korea if North Korean leader Kim Jong-un apologizes for the North’s recent launch of trash-filled balloons.Park Sang-hak, head of the Fighters for a Free North Korea(FFNK), issued the position in remarks to local reporters on Monday.Park reaffirmed that his organization will fly balloons carrying anti-North Korea leaflets again if the wind changes direction from south to north, however, it will consider suspending such moves if Kim offers a sincere apology for dropping trash balloons on the South.In a statement on Sunday, the group urged Kim to immediately apologize to South Koreans, arguing that while it sent words of truth and love, medicine, dollar bills, dramas and music, the North sent the South filth and trash.The defectors’ group, which has sent balloons carrying anti-North Korea leaflets for years, sent 20 balloons on May 20 carrying 300-thouand such leaflets and two-thousand flash drives containing videos of K-pop and other music.