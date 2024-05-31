Gov't Expresses Concerns over Doctors' Planned Vote on Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has expressed concerns that a planned vote on a strike by the Korea Medical Association will only create more conflicts.Health minister Cho Kyoo-hong said Monday that if the medical community votes on a collective strike and files lawsuits against university presidents, it will only spark endless conflicts and confrontations.The minister stressed that the medical community should now join forces with the government to restore the country’s essential and regional medical systems.Cho reaffirmed that the government will minimize disadvantages and punishment for trainee doctors who return to hospitals and ensure they can train in a better environment, urging them to return to work and engage in discussions on medical reforms.The minister added that the national medical exam will be held as scheduled this year, despite demands for a delay from med students who walked out of classrooms in protest against the government’s decision to increase the medical school admission quota.Cho said the government will make public the schedule on Monday and hold the exam on September 2.