'230 Million Won Spent on Ex-First Lady Kim's Use of Presidential Jet to India'

Photo : YONHAP News

A ruling party lawmaker said former President Moon Jae-in's wife, Kim Jung-sook, spent about 230 million won using the presidential plane for her visit to India in 2018.Rep. Bae Hyun-jin of the People Power Party(PPP) on Sunday disclosed expenditure items in a contract signed between the culture, sports and tourism ministry and Korean Air related to Kim’s four-day trip to India in November 2018.The PPP lawmaker said the 236-point-seven million won contract contains the entire cost paid by the Moon administration to Korean Air regarding Kim’s use of the presidential plane.Fuel costs accounted for most of the bill at 65-point-31 million won, followed by in-flight meal costs at 62-point-92 million won.The ruling party has criticized Kim’s visit to India, saying the Moon government, not the Indian government, proposed the visit first, calling it a "tourist trip" that has cost taxpayers 400 million won.Controversy over Kim’s India trip emerged after former President Moon described the visit as the “first standalone diplomacy by a first lady” in his memoir published on May 19.