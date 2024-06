Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Peninsula has been observed to be moving southeast toward the U.S. island state of Hawaii by around three centimeters per year.According to the land ministry's National Geographic Information Institute(NGII) on Monday, the peninsula is moving three-point-18 centimeters annually in the direction of 110 degrees eleven minutes and seven seconds.Such data were revealed to the public for the first time from a system that observes diastrophism, or crustal deformation, using the global navigation satellite system(GNSS).The diastrophism observation system is also capable of swiftly discerning the impact of strong earthquakes near the peninsula.The institute's director general, Cho Woo-seok, anticipated the observation system to support various state-led surveys and geophysical research.