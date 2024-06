Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will expand the operation of public transportation in preparation for the city's hosting of the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit from Tuesday to Wednesday.According to city officials on Monday, morning rush hour subway and intra-city bus operations will be extended by an hour from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in response to planned traffic restrictions on some local roads.The city government will increase operations of subway Lines One to Seven, as well as the Ui-Sinseol Light Rapid Transit(LRP) Line, by 43 times a day, while adding 351 intra-city bus routes.The city will also monitor and enhance management of public convenience facilities, such public toilets, as well as elevators in subway stations during the two-day summit.A city official advised the public to actively use public transportation during the multilateral event to avoid traffic congestion.