NSC to Suspend 2018 Inter-Korean Tension Reduction Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential National Security Council(NCS) announced Monday it will suspend the 2018 inter-Korean tension reduction agreement until mutual trust is restored between the two Koreas.The announcement came during an NSC working-level coordination meeting presided over by Deputy Principal National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo, where officials agreed to propose a motion suspending the September 19 Comprehensive Military Agreement during a Cabinet meeting slated for Tuesday.The NSC assessed that the agreement, which has already become null and void, has caused many problems in the preparedness of the country's military amid North Korea's continued provocations, which pose real damage and threats to South Korean citizens.The announcement also comes in response to recent provocations by North Korea, including its massive launch of trash-carrying balloons to South Korea.The North has sent nearly one thousand balloons carrying trash and other materials into the South since last Tuesday in what it said was a response to South Korean activists sending balloons carrying propaganda leaflets across the border.