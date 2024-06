Photo : KBS News

The government has announced the Korean Medical Licensing Examination(KLME) will be held as scheduled from September 2.Deputy Health Minister Jun Byung-wang revealed the plan on Monday during a government response meeting on the collective action taken by trainee doctors in protest of the government's planned medical school admission quota hike.He said the 89th national clinical medical exam will be held from September 2 to November 4, similar to previous years, as part of efforts to protect trust in the exam and in consideration of those who have been preparing to take the test.The latest announcement comes as medical schools have requested the government to delay the KLME after med students walked out of classrooms in protest of the government’s quota expansion decision.Some observers have raised concerns that the government’s actions could lead to a decline of some three-thousand doctors next year.