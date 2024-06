Photo : KBS News

The government has maintained its GPS signal jamming alert level of “caution” as some 15-hundred reports of jamming attacks staged by North Korea have been estimated so far.According to the science ministry, a total of one-thousand-482 reports of such attacks had been detected between last Wednesday and 9 a.m. Monday. The figure is up 550 compared to 5 p.m. last Friday.Some 500 of the reports were related to airplanes and 975 to vessels. There have been no reports of damage from the deliberate GPS interference.The government’s “caution” level is the second-lowest in the four-tier system.The government is considering announcing response procedures for the public in the event of facing such disruptions and raising the latest issue with international organizations.