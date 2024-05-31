Menu Content

Politics

Yoon to Host Inaugural Korea-Africa Summit

Written: 2024-06-04 08:53:42Updated: 2024-06-04 13:06:55

Photo : YONHAP News

The country is set to host its first-ever summit with 48 African nations on Tuesday.

President Yoon Suk Yeol hosted a welcoming dinner at a hotel in Seoul on Monday with delegations from the participating countries.

The president stressed that South Korea can grow together with Africa by sharing its experience of achieving economic growth. 

President Yoon also held back-to-back bilateral meetings with leaders of ten African nations on Monday, including those from Mozambique and Cote d'Ivoire.

The main session of the inaugural Korea-Africa summit will be held on Tuesday after an opening ceremony and will focus on supply chain stability, trade and investment. 

President Yoon plans to jointly announce the outcome of the discussions with President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, the chair of the African Union.

The two-day summit will wrap up on Wednesday after a business summit involving South Korean and African industry leaders.
