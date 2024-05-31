Menu Content

US Calls N. Korea’s Trash Balloons 'Disgusting Tactic'

Written: 2024-06-04 09:20:21Updated: 2024-06-04 13:15:14

US Calls N. Korea’s Trash Balloons 'Disgusting Tactic'

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. State Department has criticized North Korea’s recent sending of trash-carrying balloons to South Korea, describing it as a “disgusting tactic” and calling on the North to stop its “childish” and “irresponsible” actions. 

Department spokesperson Matthew Miller issued the criticism on Monday during a press briefing, condemning the North’s exploits. 

Asked if China had any connection to the balloon releases, Miller said that he has not heard any assessment suggesting China’s involvement. 
 
Last Thursday, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said the U.S. has no plan to send balloons carrying trash to the North in retaliation.

On the same day, when asked to comment on the balloons, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said the U.S. considers any kind of aerial object as “destabilizing and provocative.” He added that the U.S. continues to consult closely with South Korea and Japan against these kinds of “malign and destabilizing” behaviors.
