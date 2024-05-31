S. Korea Begins Rotating Presidency of UNSC

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea began its monthlong rotating presidency of the UN Security Council(UNSC) on Monday.The country’s Ambassador to the UN Hwang Joon-kook said on Monday that the UNSC will hold a meeting on the North’s human rights in the middle of this month.The ambassador unveiled the plan during a press briefing to explain the “program of work,” which outlines UNSC plans for meetings and other events for June.According to the UN headquarters, the Security Council held an informal meeting presided over by Hwang on Monday morning and adopted the program of work for June.In the press briefing after the Security Council meeting, Hwang stressed that the Security Council stands ready to convene a meeting in response to any possible provocations from North Korea, saying that peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula is one of its core interests.It marks the first time for South Korea to hold the presidency as a nonpermanent member since May 2014.Each of the 15 UNSC members takes up the presidency for a month in accordance with the alphabetical order of the countries.