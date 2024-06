Photo : YONHAP News

The growth of consumer prices remained below three percent for the second consecutive month in May.According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the country's consumer price index stood at 114-point-09 in May, up two-point-seven percent from a year earlier.The inflation rate stayed below three percent for the second month in a row after posting three-point-one percent in February and March.The rise in the prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery products narrowed to eight-point-seven percent from ten-point-six percent in April. Still, agricultural prices jumped 19 percent in May due to soaring fruit prices.The growth in the price of petroleum products widened to three-point-one percent year-on-year, the largest gain since January of last year, when it posted four-point-one percent.Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and oil prices, rose two-point-two percent in May from a year earlier.