Photo : YONHAP News

The government held a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and passed a motion calling for the full suspension of the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement in response to North Korea’s decision to send balloons carrying trash across the border.The agreement banning all hostile acts against each other in order to reduce tensions along the inter-Korean border was signed following an inter-Korean summit in September 2018.North Korea violated the agreement multiple times with continued provocations and finally announced its decision to scrap the agreement in November last year.President Yoon Suk Yeol will reportedly approve the motion to fully suspend the agreement on Tuesday.The suspension of the agreement will enable military exercises near the Military Demarcation Line and propaganda campaigns via loudspeakers along the border.